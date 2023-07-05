Costway

4pcs Patio Rattan Furniture Set Acacia Wood Frame Cushioned Sofa Chair Garden

Description Do you want to have a private corner in your garden or patio? Our 4-piece furniture set is a good choice for you. The frame of set is made of premium solid wood and rattan, which ensures incredible durability and offers a beautifully textured look for long time. All the single chairs and loveseat are equipped with soft and high-resilient cushion for seat and backrest. You will get excellent comfort if you sit on the sofa. With hidden zipper, the covers of seat and back cushion are easy to be taken off and washed if it gets stained or dirty. And the set can be placed both in outdoor and indoor to be a good décor. Features Acacia wood frame ensures sturdiness and durability Hand-woven rattan is breathable and comfortable Thick and soft cushions will provide you excellent comfort Cover with zipper of cushion is convenient to be taken off and washed Sloping backrest to support your back comfortably Wide armrest in suitable height to rest your arm Can be rearranged in various ways to meet your different needs Perfect to be placed in your patio, poolside and garden Easy to assemble according to instruction Material: Acacia Wood, Rattan Dimension of Single Sofa: 24.5''(L) x 27.5''(W) x 29.5''(H) Dimension of Loveseat: 45''(L) x 27.5''(W) x 29.5''(H) Dimension of Coffee Table: 40''(L) x 22''(W) x 18''(H) Weight Capacity of Single Sofa: 360 lbs Weight Capacity of Loveseat: 710 lbs Weight Capacity of Coffee Table: 110 lbs Net Weight: 59 lbs Package includes: 2 x Single Sofa 1 x Loveseat 1 x Coffee Table 4 x Seat Cushion 4 x Back Cushion 1 x User Guide