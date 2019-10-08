Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Chi
44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
$16.00
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray is a superior thermal protection spray that works from the inside out.
More from Chi
Chi
Aloe Vera Oil
$25.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Chi
Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling
$79.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Chi
Lava Infused Ceramic 1" Straightening Hairstyling Iron
$99.99
$69.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Chi
Aloe Vera Oil
$25.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted