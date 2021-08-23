Mellanni

400 Thread Count Cotton Cooling Sheets

100% Organic Cotton Imported GOTS Certified Organic Cotton – The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certifies that Mellanni’s 400 Thread Count Sheet Set is made with 100% organic cotton and has been rigorously inspected to ensure our fibers are non-toxic and free from harmful synthetic chemicals before it even touches your skin. Ideal for all skin types, including people with sensitive skin. Use Mellanni’s organic cotton sheets for a healthy night’s rest Authentic Top-Quality – No pilling, shrinkage or fading. Mellanni’s sheets are manufactured with top-quality Combed Long-Staple Organic Cotton fibers that are easy to care for and allow Mellanni’s fresh feeling sheets get softer with each wash. Its quality structure is long-lasting with durable tear strength, colorfastness and a luxurious touch Luxury Sateen Weave – Provides an ultra-soft feel with breathable and cooling comfort. Discover the perfect combination of softness and a hint of crisp for the ultimate sleeping experience year-round. Mellanni’s organic cotton sheets hold a beautiful subtle sheen and have an authentic silky smooth feel True Fit – The all-around elastic on Mellanni’s fitted sheet makes sure your sheets stay in place all night long; perfect fit for Queen mattresses from 9 inches to 16 inches deep. Mellanni’s 4 Piece Set includes: 1 flat sheet (90 inches x 102 inches), 1 deep pocket fitted sheet (60 inches x 80 inches x 15 inches), and 2 standard pillowcases (20 inches x 30 inches) Mellanni Lifetime Promise – Mellanni is a company that prides itself on providing the absolute best customer service in the industry. If you are not satisfied with your purchase at any point for any reason, you can return it with no questions asked. That's the Mellanni Promise; in fact, you don't even have to send back the product!