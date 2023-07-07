Best Choice Products

4-piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Conversation Set

COMFORTABLE, VERSATILE SETUP: Complete with 2 single chairs and a loveseat that holds a pair, this versatile conversation set is ideal for small groups to lounge THICK, PLUSH CUSHIONS: Experience optimal comfort while sitting on weather-resistant, plush cushions designed to stand the test of time CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: A stylish wicker design includes a distinct, open-weave pattern for a Bohemian touch that adds charm to any outdoor space MODERN TABLE: Designed with an easy-to-clean surface, the included table provides a stylish yet convenient option for placing snacks, drinks, or decorative accents LIGHTWEIGHT BUILD: Pick up and rearrange this set in any area of your outdoor space with a lightweight design that makes it easier than ever to lift; LOVESEAT DIMENSIONS: 48"(L) x 28"(W) x 31"(H); LOVESEAT CAPACITY: 660 lbs.; SINGLE CHAIR CAPACITY: 330 lbs.; Ships and arrives in 2 separate boxes. Delivery times may vary per box.