4-panel Folding Room Divider

A beautiful and portable combination room divider screen and shelving system made of beige bamboo. 2 sturdy wooden boards cleverly designed to slip through the panels to create instant shelving space: ideal for holding and displaying framed photos, books, potted plants, and cherished keepsakes. Can be moved as needed to change the shape of your space or to block off parts of your room. Folds completely flat for storage. **Official MyGift product.** . Approximate Dimensions (in inches): 19.75 W x 70.75 H x 0.75 D.