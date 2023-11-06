Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Maddison Lane
3 Piece Viso Potted Faux Succulent Set
$44.95
$9.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Temple & Webster
Need a few alternatives?
Plants in a box
Assorted Succulent Box
BUY
$54.95
Plants in a box
The Sill
Succulent Assortment
BUY
$24.00
The Sill
Oliver Bonas
Concrete Magnetic Planters Set Of Three
BUY
$11.00
$22.00
Oliver Bonas
Costa Farms
Unique Succulents Indoor Plants 11-pack
BUY
$20.79
$25.99
Amazon
More from Plants
Maddison Lane
3 Piece Viso Potted Faux Succulent Set
BUY
$9.95
$44.95
Temple & Webster
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
DadoDadoDesigns
Disco Ball Plant Hanger With Retro Packaging
BUY
$35.00
Etsy
Manny Made Pots
Ripple Eco-friendly Plant Pot
BUY
£10.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted