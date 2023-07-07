JOIVI

3-piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set

【Sturdy & Durable】: Our JOIVI patio bistro set is made of powder-coated iron frame covered with hand-woven PE wicker, featuring sturdy, durable, rust and crack resistant. You can use it at ease for years to come. 【Comfortable Seat】: The cushions of this boho wicker chair use polyester fabric cover and is filled with high-density sponge foam. It is soft and comfortable to sit on and has good resilience. The tether design can avoid the trouble of sliding in use. 【Tempered Glass Top Table】: This 3-piece bistro set comes with a tempered glass-topped side table, perfect for you to put a few cups of coffee, snacks or books on a relaxing afternoon and enjoy the time in the beautiful sunshine. 【Indoor & Outdoor Application】: This small patio furniture set is perfect for many outside space like front porch, lawn, deck, garden and yard. It is even a great choice for balcony or apartment furniture. 【Package & Dimension】: This wicker outdoor bistro set comes with 1 box, including 2 pieces patio rattan chairs (25.9” D x 24”W x 31.9”H) and 1 side coffee table (18” D x 18”W x 16.7”H). Easy to assemble. (Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting during photo shooting or your monitor's display)