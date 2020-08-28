Christy Dawn

3-pack Sustainable Linen Masks

$38.00

The Sustainable Masks are non-medical grade, 100% doubled deadstock cotton, and feature behind-the-ear elastic. Each order is for 3 total masks. They are reusable and washable. Please note, colors and prints may vary. For best practices, hand wash before first use and after each subsequent use, and lay flat to dry. Refrain from touching the mask or your face once you have put it on! The Sustainable Masks are made by Don Pedro, Gilberto, Elmer, Anna, Simeon, Romeo, Pedro C, Angelica, Teresita, Nora, Kathy, and Fany, our talented dressmaker and shipping team!