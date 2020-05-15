Summersalt

3-pack Face Coverings

$32.00

At Summersalt

Summersalt is now offering reusable, machine-washable, adjustable, non-medical grade face coverings. Available in sets of 3. For every set sold, Summersalt will donate a face covering to a worthy organization doing their part to help our larger community. If you know of an organization who would benefit from this, please DM us via Instagram @summersalt. To get masks into as many hands as possible, we are limiting orders to a maximum of 3 sets at this time. For hygienic and safety reasons, please note that masks are final sale. Sizing: One size fits most Details: Triple layered, Adjustable behind the ears for a more comfortable fit Composition: Made from recycled materials and 100% cotton DISCLAIMER: This face coverings/masks should not be used (1) in any surgical setting or where significant exposure to liquid, bodily or other hazardous fluids, may be expected; (2) in a clinical setting where the infection risk level through inhalation exposure is high; or (3) in the presence of a high intensity heat source or flammable gas. The manufacturer and seller make no warranties, either express or implied, that the face covering/mask prevents infection or the transmission of viruses or diseases.