Los Angeles Apparel

3-pack Cotton Mask (camo)

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Los Angeles Apparel

Our 3-Pack face mask is made of 100% cotton and features an adjustable nose that you can form to the contours of your face. 2 straps to be worn around the head and neck that can be tied and tightened to preferred fit. Mask is made of a thick French Terry fabric constructed of 3 yarns, weighing no less than 12 ounces per sq yard (400 GSM). Fabric is laundered prior to construction. * All Sales Final. No Returns or Exchanges Allowed. * All consumer purchases of the FACEMASK help fund our ability to donate masks to other essential services while providing living wages and supporting vertically integrated US manufacturing. Covered here in the NYTIMES.