YAHUIPEIUS

3 Inch Kpop Photocard Holder Book

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

❤【High Quality】This kpop photocard holder book is made of high quality PVC material, durable and practical, keeping your photos from being damp and fading. ❤【Design Features】The photocard album with a love pendant has a love-hollow design, lovely, modern, simple and practical. It is the combination practicability with popular fashion. You can change photos you love into the pocket of the cover. ❤【Right Size 】The photocard album can hold 32 photos or cards. Photo album's size:19cmx12cmx0.7cm/7.48"Lx4.72"Wx0.27"H, the inner pages' size: 9cmx6.5cm/ 3.54"Lx2.55"W, and it is very easy to carry and can save space. ❤【Wide Use】You can place your favorite Kpop photos, bank cards, membership cards, fitness cards, etc. into the mini photo album, which is very versatile and can solve the problem of losing cards. ❤【Occasion and Gift】The mini photo album is an unique and creative gift for Christmas, Mothers' Day, baby shower, birthday, photo storage, travel record, etc.