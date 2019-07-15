Linen Spa

Instantly add a comfort layer to your mattress with a LINENSPA Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. Soft, supportive memory foam helps to relieve pressure points by distributing weight evenly. The memory foam is infused with gel that works to regulate temperature by capturing and distributing heat. Foam is CertiPUR-US certified for quality standards. Plush memory foam surface revitalizes your existing mattress and prevents long-term wear and tear on your mattress. Available in plush 2-inch and 3-inch profiles. This topper prevents overheating and conforms to the curves of your body to reduce aches and pains while you sleep. Available in Cal King, King, Queen, Full XL, Full, Twin XL and Twin sizes.