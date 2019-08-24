One unbeatable brow beautifier, three go-to goodies. NYX Professional Makeup's versatile 3-In-1 Brow includes everything you need to build exquisite arches: a retractable pencil, powder, and brow mascara, available in a variety pigmented shades. Achieve eyebrows that are as natural-looking or bold as you desire by applying these essentials alone or together. To combine 'em all, simply outline with the pencil and fill in with the powder. Complete the look by setting your brows with a swipe of mascara.