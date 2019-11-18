KitchenAid

3.5-cut Mini Food Processor

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Compact and lightweight, KitchenAid's mini food processor is the perfect size for everyday use in the kitchen. Great for quickly chopping ingredients, preparing dressings and sauces, and so much more. Whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep, this compact and lightweight dynamo is indispensable. Quick creations and everyday meal prep are made easy with a 3.5 cup work bowl that features a locking blade, handle and pour spout for easy serving. Master tasty dressings and sauces with the drizzle basin to easily incorporate liquid ingredients while processing. Plus, two speeds and pulse operation give you precise control to produce coarse or fine results — ideal for anything from a chunky pico de gallo, a creamy hummus to a smooth sauce. 3.5-cup work bowl. One-touch operation. Two speeds and pulse. Dishwasher-safe work bowl, lid and stainless steel blade. 30" cord with cord wrap. Metal/plastic. Imported. 7"W x 8.7"H x 5.6"D. SPECIFICATIONSModel number: KFC3516BY. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm —www.P65Warnings.ca.gov