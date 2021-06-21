‎PAPERAGE

24 Pack Rainbow Greeting Cards-all Occasions

VALUE PACK BUNDLE - Set of 24 assorted greeting cards, 2 each of 12 designs with gold foiling and matching colorful envelopes. Simple and elegant designs in Rainbow colors express your birthday wishes, gratitude, sympathy, or congratulations to those you love. Always have a card handy for any occasion with this 24 pack assortment. GREETINGS INSIDE - Each folded note card is printed with unique greetings in color on the inside of the card, and has space to write a short message. GOLD FOIL ON CARDS - Cards have beautiful gold foiling on the front, giving an elegant touch to your note. PREMIUM QUALITY - Cards are made from thick (300 gsm - 140 lb) high-quality paper card stock. Envelopes have gum adhesive for easy sealing. PERFECT SMALL NOTE SIZE - Each folded Card measures 4.75 inches by 3.25 inches. Envelopes measure 5 inches by 3.5 inches. Envelopes require one first class postage stamp to be mailed in the United States. Cards are packaged on a backer card inside a re-sealable clear polybag. Always have a card handy with this 24 pack of greeting cards. Each set contains 2 each of 12 card designs, with matching colorful envelopes. Cards have elegant foiling and a greeting inside, and are the perfect size to send a short note to the ones you love. At Paperage, our mission is to make your ideas shine! We manufacture quality products that showcase your creativity, help you be productive, and aid in organizing your life. We provide the quality tools to help you get organized and bring your next big idea to life. Satisfaction Guarantee: We are confident you will love our products. If there is a problem, we offer a 30-day warranty on all online purchased products and a ‘hassle-free’ return policy, please contact us so we can make it right. Card Greetings: Exterior: Happy Birthday, Interior: Have a great day! Exterior: CONGRATULATIONS, Interior: Hooray! You did it! Exterior: You're the best, Interior Greeting Thank you for everything. Exterior: Thank you, Interior Greeting: So grateful for all you do. Exterior: Thanks, Interior: What would I do without you? Exterior: Thinking of you, Interior: Holding you in my heart. Exterior: Get well soon, Interior: You've got this! Exterior: With sympathy, Interior: I am so very sorry for your loss.