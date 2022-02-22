Benefit Cosmetics

What it is: A clear gel that easily shapes and tames brows, locking in your look for up to 24 hours. Highlighted Ingredients: - Provitamin B5: Helps brows look polished and defined. - Polymers: Sculpt brow hairs and help the formula last all day. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, and contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance. What Else You Need to Know: Sculpt, define, and tame your brows for a stunning look that lasts. Featuring a custom dual-sided wand that coats hairs from root to tip, this product has a flexible, flake-free formula that’s easy to apply and quick to dry. Clinical Results: In an instrumental test on 21 participants: - It provided up to 24 hours of wear In a self-evaluation of 32 participants, after 1 week: - 100% said it controlled brow hairs