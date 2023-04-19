Gucci

218 Cecilia Ivory, Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish

$33.00

Style ‎662287 99PRD 9218 An intense high-coverage varnish, the Vernis à Ongles capsule collection presents ten vibrant shades, offering a long-lasting glossy shine with a yesteryear glamour allure. A plant-based nail lacquer featuring a tailored brush for an effortless and even application, it glides onto nails applying a perfectly smooth film that dries fast and leaves a long-lasting shine. Inspired by vintage nail polish bottles, Vernis À Ongles is designed with a sleek ribbed grip handle, while the pear-shaped clear glass bottle is finished with Gucci lettering in gold. 218 Cecilia Ivory Plant-based Comes with a custom-designed brush shape for an easy application Vibrant, intense and ultra-shiny, it smooths out ridges and imperfections on the nail surface, while offering high coverage from first coat Creating a glossy, glamorous finish, each layer transforms into an ultra-smooth film on contact with the nail and provides a pop of eye-catching colour Designed with a sleek ribbed grip handle, while the pear-shaped clear glass bottle is finished with Gucci lettering in gold Please note, returns on this item will be accepted only if the product is intact. Print