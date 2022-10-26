Rendij

2023 Large Moon Calendar

Each moon calendar print is pulled by hand, using vibrant water based inks with a texture you can feel. Printed on 100% post-consumer recycled paper. The unique spiral design shows each phase of the moon daily. Full and new moon transitions are highlighted, and zodiac symbols listed. Our moon calendars have served as useful tools for gardening, biodynamic farming, surfing, fishing, night photography, full moon hikes & bike rides, new moon manifestations, starting a family, and in interior design. Let the moon guide you! Rolled in a protective (low density) sleeve and shipped in a sturdy mailing tube. Calibrated for the Northern Hemisphere. Open edition, signed. 13"x25" (33 x 64cm) UNFRAMED