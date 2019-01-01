ban.do

2019 Large 12-month Annual Planner - This Will Be My Year

hey, remember those things we called agendas? well, now they’re called planners which is a little crazy, but don’t worry, they’re still the agendas, er…planners you know and love! this one comes in a new 12-month calendar year format that covers january to december 2019, so when you get a new one, you won’t feel guilty about those empty months in your old one. plus, it still has all your favorite stuff like year, month, and week views, cool artwork from our cool friends, stickers, weekend to-dos, and tons more! the details- 10 in. x 8 in. cover art by maddy nye! 100 gsm wood-free paper metal wire-o bound elastic band closure 12 months matte laminated hard cover double-sided pocket page laminated color-coded month tabs 11 in. x 17 in. fun poster! new! 3 sticker pages new! virtual reality page new! coloring page