Copenhagen-based designer label GANNI has made waves throughout the fashion world with an accessible approach to luxury and a fun-loving, carefree approach to the simplicity and functionality of Scandinavian design. Inspired by the “everyday athletics” of modern city life, The GANNI x New Balance 2002R is a high-energy take on the circa 2010 technical running model that outfits the ABZORB midsole and N-ergy outsole cushioned silhouette with all-over GANNI logo print mesh panels and synthetic overlays. With the incorporation of recycled materials: 55% recycled content synthetic overlays, 100% recycled content mesh, 100% recycled content lace and 5% regrind rubber outsole, into the shoe’s construction, the GANNI x New Balance 2002 rushes into the future of innovation-led style.