Minetom

20 Led Halloween Lantern Lights

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

Cute & Super Bright: The Halloween led string lights in the shape of charming good size pumpkins with the 3D design will decorate your porch, front pat, or yard, will give you the best Halloween feeling Halloween Atmosphere: The foldable lantern design brings the traditional lantern phenomenon, this Halloween lights can be decorated with balustrades and trees and can be used indoor or outdoor, it’s the perfect Halloween decoration to create a Halloween effect Halloween Atmosphere: The foldable lantern design brings the traditional lantern phenomenon, this Halloween lights can be decorated with balustrades and trees and can be used indoor or outdoor, it’s the perfect Halloween decoration to create a Halloween effect Timer: Our Halloween string lights are designed with timer function: 6H on and 18H off. In order to meet Halloween festival decoration, you can use our long and flexible wires to customize any shape as you want according to your imagination Convenient & Reliable: Halloween outdoor lights are made of excellent polyester and high quality LED light, which is durable, so don`t worried about breaking them. The pumpkin lights are detachable and easy to assembly