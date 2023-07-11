SONGMICS

2 X 8 Gallon Garbage Can

[A Boon for Your Kitchen] Your garbage can doesn’t have to look like garbage; with white and gray colors and a simple silhouette, this step trash can will be an eye-catcher in your kitchen [Hands-Free Operation] It’s hard to open the lid of a rubbish bin with your hands while you’re eating, and that’s why we designed this trash can with a pedal, letting you have your hands free to tuck away your waste [Strong yet Soft] The rigid stainless steel body of this garbage can withstands long-lasting use; the soft-close lid ensures the environment remains peaceful, with no loud slamming to be heard [Bucket in Bin] This trash can includes 2 removable buckets for easy cleaning if your trash bag accidentally breaks and spills; the buckets come with convenient metal handles so you can lift them out [What You Get] A dual trash can sized at 23.2”L x 12.8”W x 25.7”H with 2 x 8-gallon compartments, 15 trash bags, plastic inner buckets, and a soft closure mechanism for easy waste disposal