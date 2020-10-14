ATITA

2-ply Face Masks

$29.95 $23.96

Buy Now Review It

· PACK OF 5 - SURPRISE PACK of 5 patterns from 50+ Premium patterns. We are responsible for choosing the best ones for you! · 2 LAYER PROTECTION - Double layered 100% Tightly Woven Cotton Fabric. · UNISEX, ONE SIZE FITS ALL ADULTS - If you find the mask to be lose or tight, please use the knot on the elastic ear loop or use the clip provided to get a proper fit. Our masks are one-size as it is practically impossible to get the perfect size. Every person's face varies in size. · 100% COTTON - All our masks are made from 100% COTTON hence making it quite comfortable to wear even for long hours. WHO advises the general public only to wear COTTON masks. · WASHABLE & REUSABLE - Since the masks are made of COTTON,they are washable and reusable. Washing them does not affect their quality and remains as effective. ATITA Face Masks Our masks are made from 100% Cotton. This makes our masks extremely comfortable to wear for longer durations. The fabric is sourced from one of the best sources in Italy – Fashion hub of the world. Our masks are all Double-Layered – Both of same quality fabric. One Kids’ Size Fits Most It is practically impossible to have a perfect fit for every human face. We’ve done the best to figure out an apt size. The size can be adjusted by tying a knot on the elastic loop In The Package: 10 Wonderfully made ATITA Face Mask for Adults.