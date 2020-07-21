Kingbuy

2 Pack Wall Plant Terrarium

$16.98 $14.98

This value pack of 2 clear diamond-shaped hanging glass terrariums (Length 5”, Width 2”, Height 7”) will make a great addition to your home to give any space a unique decorative accent. Set also includes 2 hooks to easily hang the glass vase to a wall. Includes 1 side hole on each hanging terrarium for easy watering. Each hanging vase has a small hole in the back and hook included, so you can hang the glass terrarium to any wall, with easy mounting and removal. Glass planters come in a unique shape with a flat bottom to give you the option of laying them on a flat surface as tabletop décor. Use these stylish geometric terrarium containers as an air plant or succulent terrarium. or other decorative objects and use as an eye-catching decorative accent for any space. Ideal for home, office, garden, wedding or holidays as a deco. It helps beautify and purify your place, a good decoration for you. Material: High boron silicon heat resistant glass. This planting terrarium is more perfect if matched with white rocks, pebbles or acrylic. No plant or other decorative objects included in this item!