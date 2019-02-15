This memory foam mattress topper is infused with lavender scent and features five body zones that optimize comfort and reduce pressure points at the head, shoulders, hips, knees and ankles. The result is ideal support that helps to lessen tossing and turning. The textured design also improves breathability for a more comfortable sleep climate. The scent of lavender has long been used for its calming and relaxing properties. LUCID takes comfort one step farther by infusing memory foam with the soothing scent of lavender. Add this topper to your mattress, then breathe deeply, relax and sleep well. Memory foam creates a comfortable sleep surface, conforming to the curves of the body to create an individualized experience that aligns the spine and eliminates pressure points. This LUCID mattress topper features 2 inches of a specialized memory foam formula that is incredibly plush, airy and responsive.