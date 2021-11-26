Honest Beauty

2-in-1 Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

Infused with Jojoba Esters, Honest Beauty's award-winning, bestselling Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer is a cult classic for a reason: smooth black mascara delivers extreme length and sky high lift. Packaging may vary. Benefits Award-winning, bestselling double-sided mascara + lash primer Ultimate length and volume Ophthalmologist Tested Cruelty free EGW Certified 100% tree-free paper carton Features Carton is made from biodegradable, recyclable, tree-free paper made with upcycled sugarcane. Mascara: 30% PCR ABS and 100% PCR PP. By weight, it is 48% PCR. Formulated Without Parabens Paraffins Synthetic Fragrances Silicones Mineral Oil