Raeburn

1950’s Silk Map Sweatshirt

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Positively Conscious Raeburn 1950’s Silk Map sweatshirt Grey organic cotton 1950’s Silk Map sweatshirt from RAEBURN featuring a crew neck, long sleeves, elasticated cuffs, an elasticated hem and constructed with 1950s silk map off-cuts. Please note RÆMADE items have been created taking existing surplus materials, products and artefacts and reworking them into completely new products. As a result of this upcycling process, no two RÆMADE products are identical and may include some inherent faults and/or characteristics of the original materials, products and artefacts used to make them. POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: At least 50% of the main material of this product meets our conscious criteria. For example, it's either organic, recycled, upcycled or independently recognised as being better for the environment (such as linen, ramie, TENCEL™ etc.). Made in United Kingdom Composition Organic Cotton 100% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: RW46002REXCC050 Wearing Model is 1.78 m wearing size S