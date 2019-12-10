Delfina Delettrez

18k Gold Amethyst Drop Earrings

$2050.00

At The Webster

Handmade in her Roman atelier, this 18kt white gold Today Tomorrow Dots ring by Delfina Delettrez from the 360 collection is a cornucopia of colour and precious stones, featuring an aquamarine (0.90ct), a yellow beryllium (0.17ct) and four white diamonds (0.64ct). Set in an 18kt white gold band engraved with the designer’s name, the ring is designed to allow the illusion of precious stones suspended in the air, floating around the hand. With her marriage of tradition and modernity, this ring is a modern classic. Composition: 100% 18kt gold, 100% pearls, 100% amethyst.