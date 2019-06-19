Beaverbrooks

18ct White Gold Diamond Oval-shaped Halo Ring

£2250.00

At Beaverbrooks

A beautiful and vintage-inspired design, this 18ct white gold diamond oval-shaped halo ring is certain to steal your loved one's heart. Timeless and beautiful, this ring showcases a breathtaking oval diamond in the centre, sparkling with intense fire with its excellent cut and enhanced even further by the halo of round brilliant diamonds. The 18ct white gold band is a lovely backdrop for your diamonds and has been given a polished finish. Declare your eternal love and happiness with this enchanting diamond ring. Diamond information: Cut - oval, Colour - G, Clarity - SI1, Carat weight - 0.35ct.