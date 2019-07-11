Sonoro Kate

1800 Thread Count Hypoallergenic Sheet Set

$39.90 $28.43

More soft and comfortable.advanced and luxurious,four pillowcases from your change of trouble, a better gift upgrade packageMore advanced fabrics make you immerse in softness, 100% brushed microfiber carefully crafted in every detailMicrofiber sheets are breathable, allergens away, hypoallergenic. Comes in Twin,Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King.Enjoy a Experience of a true luxury and a cool comfortable night''s sleep with exceptionallythin breathable Sheet set that have a silky soft feel and a lustrous finish.This Sheet set provide a lasting vibrancy of color no matter how often they are washed andare made of high strength micro fiber yarns that will stay soft silky and wrinkle free for years.Soft to the touch, easy care No ironing necessary.Surprisingly soft for being so budget friendly, this SONORO KATE microfibersheet set adds a wonderful dose of cozy to any well-made bed.The silky-soft sheet set makes a nice choice for a kid’s bedroom,a college dorm room, or for a first-time apartment.It can even be used as a fresh set for overnight guests or as a handy backup set on laundry day.Easy to CareMachine wash in cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.