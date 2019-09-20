Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Watches
Tiffany & Co.
18 Watches To Keep You Stylishly On Time
£2.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Tiffany & Co
Women's watch in stainless steel. Ice blue dial with azure finishing. 29 mm case. Quartz movement. Water resistant to 50 meters/160 feet/5 ATM. Swiss-made.
Need a few alternatives?
Komono
Moneypenny Royale Gold Watch
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Rotary Watches
Gold Plated Cocktail Watch
£165.00
from
Rotary Watches
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Olivia Burton
Marble Floral Lilac & Rose Gold Watch
£72.00
from
Olivia Burton
BUY
More from Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co.
Diamond Flower Ring
$2800.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Tiffany & Co.
Victoria Ring
£4900.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Tiffany & Co.
Novo Cushion-cut Ring With Pavé Diamond Platinum Band
C$3700.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Tiffany & Co.
Novo Cushion-cut Ring With A Pavé Diamond Platinum Band
$2250.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
More from Watches
Coach
Women's Perry Green Leather Strap Watch 36mm
$150.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Komono
Moneypenny Royale Gold Watch
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Jigsaw
Myddleton 35mm Leather Watch
£90.00
from
Jigsaw
BUY
Komono
Mono White Watch
£59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted