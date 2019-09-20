Gucci

18 Watches To Keep You Stylishly On Time

£710.00

Buy Now Review It

At Watches of Switzerland

This colourful item from Gucci is the perfect piece for accentuating your style and individual flair. The bright floral design across the dial and strap consists of pink roses and green leaves applied to a grey background with black dot patterning, creating a magnificent aesthetic effect. Genuine leather has been used to form the strap, which features a tried and tested traditional buckle fastening. Flawless stainless steel has been chosen to craft the case, with gold plating providing the awe inspiring finish. Protected beneath the scratch resistant sapphire crystal dome is the highly exclusive and fashionable dial, continuing the floral theme but also hosting Gucci’s signature ‘G’ logo in the centre. A gold bee emblem occupies the 12 o’clock position, with the current time displayed by a trio of gold dial hands powered by a quartz movement. Add this unique and charming watch to your collection.