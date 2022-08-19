Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Rifle Paper Co
17-month Planner
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rifle Paper Co
More from Rifle Paper Co
Rifle Paper Co
Garden Party Gel Pen Set
BUY
$18.00
Rifle Paper Co
Rifle Paper Co
Jackpot Greeting Card
BUY
$5.00
Rifle Paper Co
Rifle Paper Co
Nutcracker Wrapping Sheets
BUY
$10.00
Rifle Paper Co
Rifle Paper Co
Greetings From The North Pole Postcard Set (10)
BUY
$10.00
Rifle Paper Co
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted