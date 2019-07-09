Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
1909 by Erica Weiner

14k Diamond Varsity Letter Necklace

$398.00
At Free People
A new take on initial necklaces, these diamond studded charms are featured in a varsity-inspired style.
Featured in 1 story
30 Dainty Necklaces To Pile On & On
by Alyssa Coscarelli