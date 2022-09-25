Lola James Harper

#14 The Surf Shop Of Stephane Candle

Wood and wax, with rich white florals carried indoors on the salty sea breeze. Lola James Harper #14 The Surf Shop of Stephane Candle blends white floral notes of Tuberose and Monoi, whisking you away to a busy workshop where wood and wax fills the air. Why Will I Love Lola James Harper #14 The Surf Shop of Stephane Candle 190g? Scented candle Contains notes of Tuberose and Monoi Woody and wax notes Vegetable and mineral wax blend Burn time of 50 hours Cotton wick Burn for 2 hours at a time for best results 190g Be transported to a time, a place or a memory with Lola James Harper luxury candles. Made with a carefully crafted blend of vegetable and mineral wax, these candles are designed to add the perfect finishing touch to any indoor space. Lola James Harper #14 The Surf Shop of Stephane Candle has a burn time of approximately 50 hours. For best results, we recommend burning your candle for 2 hours at a time or until the wax pool reaches the edges of the glass. Who is Lola James Harper? Lola James Harper was founded by Rami Mekdachi, a musician, photographer and filmmaker. Inspired by his friendships, experiences and treasured places, Lola James Harper captures these memories and translates them into fragrance. Offering candles, room sprays and perfumes, each scent from Lola James Harper is personal, unique and designed to captivate the senses.