La Colombe

12-pack Oatmilk Draft Latte

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Colombe

Introducing our beloved Draft Latte now with oatmilk. A plant-based dose of frothy, cold brew creaminess with the full taste and texture of a cold latte and none of the dairy. This rich and creamy plant-based, dairy-free latte combines a touch of sweetness from the oats and the unmatched texture of a La Colombe Draft Latte. Made with honest ingredients like sustainably sourced oatmilk and cold brew. Best enjoyed chilled! 100% Arabica, single-origin, Brazilian cold brew coffee 120 mg caffeine (1.5 cups of coffee) Dairy Free Vegan Available on Subscription in 12 Packs & 24 Packs Only!