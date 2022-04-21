Wayfair Sleep

12″ Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The green tea cooling gel memory foam mattress encompasses all the refreshing comfort of our #1 selling green tea mattress with the added temperature control of our specially formulated gel memory foam. Packed with green tea and natural charcoal, these foam layers work overtime while you sleep so your favorite spot in the house stays cleaner longer. This revitalizing mattress is crafted with skillfully engineered memory and comfort foams that mold to the shape of your body for a customized fit that soothes achy joints. And a top layer of ultra cooling-gel infused memory foam means that your body temperature stays perfectly regulated and that your thermostat will likely thank you. All wrapped in a soft-as-feather poly jacquard cover and delivered to your door with our 10-year worry-free warranty, the highly-rated green tea gel mattress is “cool” in many more ways than one.