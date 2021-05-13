Sweese

12.5 Oz Double Walled Insulated Mug Set

$28.99 $21.99

Buy Now Review It

DOUBLE WALLED DESIGN - The double-layer glass mug set keep hotter and colder than the normal single-walled glass and ceramic mugs. Cool to touch, without burning fingers CLEAR BOROSILICATE GLASS - 100% lead-free. Sweese glass cups are made of mouth-blown borosilicate glass which is more durable than normal glass and is well known as the purest and safest material to contact with water. 2 layers with a smooth and clear look, your drink will seem to float in mid-air, what's an amazing! GREAT CAPACITY FOR DAILY USE - Each of the glass cups holds 12.5 ounces to the rim, which is large enough to nicely go with espresso machines or coffee makers, yet perfectly sized for espresso, tea, coffee, latte, mocha, etc. Plus they are dishwasher and microwave safe. SAFE WRAPPED AND IDEAL GIFT - Arrived broken? NO! Sweese provide thick safe packaging to prevent from broken. The elegant and stylish glass mugs with gift box packaging could be the ideal gift for your family or friends especially on special occasions such as birthday, housewarming, wedding, parties, Mother’s Day, etc DESIGN--There is a small round hole design on the bottom of the glass coffee cup, in order to prevent glass mugs burst when using, allows the glass to breathe in the process. It is sealed, the water would not go in.