Quince

100% Washable Silk Pajama Set

$179.90 $99.90

Quince

Description This easy breezy set of silk pajamas is made of luxurious 100% Mulberry silk. Featuring contrast piping detail, the elastic waist shorts and short sleeve tee are designed for lounging, sleeping and taking breaks at home. Details Material: 100% Mulberry silk Weight: 19mm fabric weight for a premium drape and hand-feel Silk fiber contains 18 kinds of amino acids necessary for skin nourishment, hypo-allergenic, and naturally thermoregulating to help maintain body temperature. Dyed without hazardous chemicals in a dyeing mill that meets bluesign® standards. Bluesign® helps factories operate more efficiently by reducing overall water, energy, and chemical use while putting safety measures in place to help protect workers from exposure to chemicals. This material is certified by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 which ensures that no hazardous substances are present. Produced in BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) certified factories which aims to improve working conditions throughout the supply chain. Origin: Shenzhen, China Model is 5'7" and wearing the silk pajamas in a size Small Care / Maintenance Hand wash in cold water with similar color and line dry. Cool iron on reverse side. Do not bleach. Dry clean if needed