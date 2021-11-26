Quince

100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

$89.00 $39.90

Description Upgrade your beauty sleep routine with our 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase. Crafted from the finest 22-momme silk, our silk pillowcase offers premium softness and durability, at an affordable price. Using a silk pillowcase keeps your skin and hair hydrated, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and minimizes dreaded bed head. Pair with our Mulberry Silk Beauty Sleep Mask for the ultimate sleep experience. Details Made with 100% 22 mm mulberry silk Queen / Standard size; dimensions: 20" x 30" Zipper closure Anti-aging Hypo-allergenic Machine washable Made with care in China Care / Maintenance If you wish to maximise the life of your product, hand washing in cold water is the ideal method. For machine washing, wash in cold water on gentle cycle with similar colors. Turn product inside out, and wash in a garment bag. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Line dry. Cool iron on reverse side if needed. Dry clean if needed.