Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Perky-Pet
1 Lb Blue Metal Tube Wild Bird Feeder
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
1 lb Blue Metal Tube Wild Bird Feeder
Need a few alternatives?
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Opalhouse
Jewel Round Side Table - Opalhouse
$69.98
from
Target
BUY
Patch
Rosemary
£5.00
from
Patch
BUY
TomCare
Garden Kneeler & Bench
$40.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Plants
Click and Grow
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden
£89.40
from
Amazon
BUY
The Sill
Pink Anthurium
$65.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Low Light Plants
$35.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Hoya Heart Plant
$28.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted