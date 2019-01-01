Tula

1% For The Planet Smile Tee

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tula

With every purchase at Tula you are contributing to preserve the natural world. As a member of 1% For The Planet, Tula donates a portion of our annual sales to grassroots environmental groups around the world. Econcious, who produces the tees is also a member of 1% For The Planet. 1% For The Planet is a global network of businesses, nonprofits and individuals working together for a healthy planet. Created by Patagonia Founder, Yvon Chouinard, and the owner of Blue Ribbon Flies, Craig Mathews, 1% For The Planet has given back more than $175 Million to the environment since 2002. Plants impact us, we impact plants.