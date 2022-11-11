Saatva’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — With An Even Better R29 Exclusive

Whether you're in a super-giving mood and gifting mattresses left and right or you're redoing your bedroom, starting with a brand-new mattress and bed frame — today's your lucky day. Saatva, one of Refinery29's favorite mattress brands, has an early Black Friday deal worth getting.
Starting today through November 18, you can save between $225 and $525 on orders of $900+ with Saatva's early access Black Friday sale. But we also got you an exclusive discount that might be better, depending on how much you buy: Spend $1,000 or more and get $350 off your total purchase when you use this link from now through December 12. So, if you're spending under $3,500, it makes more sense to use the R29 exclusive. Otherwise, stick with the OG Black Friday sale. Keep scrolling to see what's worth getting (and why) from this organic, high-quality mattress brand that includes free white glove delivery and assembly, FYI.
If you need a quick refresher about R29's favorite mattress, here are all the deets: It features patented lumbar support technology for the back, layers of eco-friendly foam for pressure-point relief, and an Euro pillow top. Plus, it's made with naturally hypoallergenic, organic materials that are treated with a botanical antimicrobial that inhibits mold, mildew, and bacteria growth.
The Classic Mattress comes in three different levels of firmness: Plush Soft (for side sleepers), Luxury Firm (for all sleep styles), and Firm (for back or stomach sleepers). While the Latex Hybrid Mattress offers pressure-free support from the breathable latex material, the Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is made of ultra-soft, extra-cooling memory foam.
Saatva also has a plethora of furniture offerings for all your redecorating needs. From bed frames and storage benches to platforms and chairs, you can expect the same level of detail and craftsmanship as the brand's mattresses. Satvaa shoppers are big fans, too. One reviewer said they're "so thrilled with the quality and how nice it looks in my bedroom. A must-have!"
Plus, there's no need to worry about how difficult it is to build yourself because Saatva has free delivery and assembly. There's not much else we can ask for!
There's no need to buy all the hefty items Saatva offers in order to take advantage of this stellar deal. Any $900+ purchase will unlock the Black Friday sale and any $1,000+ purchase with this link will get you the R29 exclusive. So, stock up on the brand's high-quality bedding — whether it's mattress pads, sheets, weighted blankets, or comfy pillows made from hypoallergenic latex. Speaking of that pillow, one Saatva reviewer says it's "the comfiest, cushiest pillow with tons of neck and head support for side sleepers like me. I haven't slept this well in ages! It's not heavy and bulky like some memory foam options out there." In other words, it's totally worth it.
