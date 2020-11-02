Introducing HERitage, a film series in partnership with Estée Lauder's NEW Advanced Night Repair serum that explores how women across generations declare their self-worth through self-care. Below, floral designer Ryan Norville shares how her daily craft is part of a lifelong commitment to being the best version of herself.
For floral designer Ryan Norville, a knack for design boils down to confidence, intuition, and, most importantly, imagination. "I use any and every combination of flowers and materials [to create] a bouquet that is as divine as it is diverse," she says. Take one look at her otherworldly pastel floral arrangements, and you'll understand what she means.
Pouring herself into her art is all part of a lifelong commitment to being the best version of herself — a form of self-care that Norville traces to her aunt. "[My family] raised me to take pride in everything that I do," she says. "They inspired the passion within me to do more with my craft every day."
Self-care also means investing in her skin-care routine and finding new ways to keep her skin feeling fresh.
