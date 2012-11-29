Do your holiday outfits need a little extra oomph? Want to drop a major hint to your S.O. about your wish list? Knock out two birds with one gorgeous, polished stone at Relish, the must-visit boutique in Cady's Alley, during a Saturday trunk show for Rosanne Pugliese. The New York-based jewelry designer credits her time at Calvin Klein as a major aesthetic influence, and that trademark, streamlined elegance is apparent in every piece.
Pugliese's love of luxurious and sensuous materials (primarily 22-karat gold and glossy gems) shows in her elegant-yet-earthy designs. Even better? Each piece is made by hand in Pugliese's energy-efficient studio — who doesn't appreciate attention to detail? Stop by on Saturday to shop from three different collections to find a new favorite statement piece (or two).
When: Saturday, December 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Relish, 3312 Cady's Alley NW, 202-333-5343.
Photo: Courtesy of Rosanne Pugliese
