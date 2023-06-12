"’Skeptical’ is the best way to describe my first thoughts when hearing 3 drops is enough to do an entire face. I assumed it was strategic marketing and the real trick was that it’s actually 3 heavy drops, but boy, was I wrong. The bottle isn’t the most typical foundation tube — it has a nipple-like tip that dispenses drops approximately the size of a ladybug. The amount of coverage I was able to get by the first swipe with my finger stunned me. One dip each time covered three parts of my face (the cheeks and forehead). This formula is the prime example of a little goes a long way. It’s not heavy at all so I could layer, if I wanted, but just one looked like my dream skin. It wasn’t enough to completely erase my flat, tiny facial warts but my skin was even and very natural. And the color match? Chef’s kiss."