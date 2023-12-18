Get In Loser, We’re Asking Reneé Rapp About The Best Gifts On Her Amazon Wishlist

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
A few things about actress and singer Reneé Rapp: She is an icon. She is a legend. And she is the moment (I mean, come on now.) More specifically, the 23-year-old star embodied the famous character Regina George on Broadway and will soon portray her in the highly anticipated 2024 musical movie Mean Girls. She also played Leighton Murray in Mindy Kaling's hit series The Sex Lives of College Girls. And to top it off, Rapp debuted a brand-new bisexual anthem "Not My Fault" with beloved rapper Megan Thee Stallion just last week. She's undeniably the talk of Gen Z's town — therefore, what is a devoted shopping writer to do but ask the one and only Reneé Rapp what she wants for the holidays this year?
"My tip for shopping for the girlies would be picking something that is culturally forward," Rapp tells Refinery29 via an email interview. According to her, it doesn't have to boast a hefty price tag or even encapsulate the latest trends. Rather, Gen Z craves "something that is meaningful or interesting." Lucky for us, we know exactly what she has in mind. Scroll on for 18 gifts — for the holidays and beyond — on Rapp's 2023 Amazon wishlist. (Plus all the reasons she adores them!)
Fashion Holiday Favorites
"I picked out some of my favorite pieces that are both super-versatile and also really comfortable," Rapp writes. And based on these picks, you can't go wrong with some simple accessories. She adds, "I can’t go anywhere without a pair of sunglasses, and you often won’t catch me outside work without a hat on."
Beauty Holiday Favorites
Rapp loves a regimen and the power of self-care — which makes beauty buys excellent presents. "Routine is super-important to me, especially when I’m traveling nonstop," she mentions. "On tour, I used the Laneige lip mask and Farmacy moisturizer every night after taking off my show makeup — my skin needed that."
Home Holiday Favorites
Check out Rapp's home goods recs for your favorite host. "I just bought my first house a few months ago, and having friends over for dinner is one of my favorite things to do while I’m in L.A.," Rapp explains. Martinis are a must-have for her at-home hangs. "There will always be a dirty martini present, so I keep a jar of blue cheese-stuffed olives and martini glasses on hand."
Tech Holiday Favorites
When it comes to tech gifts, Rapp suggests products that help on the go. She writes, "Most of us are literally never home, so I love tech that immerses you in music wherever you are. I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have my AirPod Max Pros with me every time I fly, and I’m definitely bringing a portable speaker whenever I’m on set."
