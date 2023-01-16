10:50 a.m. — I go to my favorite workout class. I pay a flat membership fee of $139 per month for eight classes, which comes to around $17.38 per class. I was supposed to go to the 8:30 a.m. class, but my alarm never went off so I end up going to the 10:50 a.m. one last minute which is chill, but I like to get my weekend workout done early so I can get on with my day. Nonetheless, it still feels good to work out. I stop at Starbucks next door and try out a new drink (mango dragonfruit refresher blended with strawberry purée) and it is surprisingly really good! My dad also fixed the washer while I was gone. $17.38