Feminine Rage & Challenging Misogyny: Why Paramore Is More Relevant Than Ever

Paramore has been on repeat in my CD deck, mp3 shuffle, and now Spotify playlists for 18 years now. But finally seeing them live as a 31-year-old was strangely therapeutic for my inner child. I couldn't help but think of the version of me from high school, desperate to use music as medicine to deal with the world. I couldn't help but think of my own journey with internalized misogyny, mental health battles , and all the checkpoints that constitute what it is to grow up. I couldn't help but think of my teenage self, and how proud she would be of where I am now. I couldn't help but think of all the other teen girls discovering Paramore for the first time, who we have a duty to protect.