Pamela Love
Fashion
5 Fresh Ways To Wear Vintage Denim
by
Allison Daniels
More from Pamela Love
Designers
Pamela Love's New Collection Has Magic Powers
Annie Georgia Gre...
Aug 16, 2014
Celebrity Home Tours
A Peek Inside Pamela Love's Beautiful Upstate Home
Athena Calderone
Feb 5, 2014
Sex & Relationships
Pamela Love And Other Cool People Give Us Totally Dreamy (And Fake) Weddings
Stone Fox Bride
Jul 22, 2013
Celebrity Style
Power Trip! How Pamela Love & Rebecca Minkoff Pack And Party In T...
No offense, NYC, but every once in a while it's nice to get away — really away — even if it's only for a few short days. And Rebecca Minkoff, Pamela
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
Jemima Kirke & Pamela Love Get Married For Stone Fox Bride
We love Stone Fox Bride. We love its flippant attitude toward weddings, we love its prioritizing love over societal expectations, and we love its
by
Leila Brillson
Designers
Pamela Love x Nine West Goes Urban Cowgirl (In A Good Way)
If we were to design a shoe collaboration, it would take us months (if not years) to pin down our favorite design. We love a good pump as much as a chic
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Events
Pamela Love, Lindsey Thornburg, & More Throw A Bewitching, Witchy...
Newlywed designer Pamela Love recently took the natural step for any just-married bride. No, we're not talking honeymoons (although we're sure that
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Freak Out: Pamela Love's Having Her First-Ever Sample Sale!
Spice up your collection of baubles and bling at Pamela Love’s first-ever sample sale! This one-day event, with sales from 40-90% off, will feature
by
Naomi Nachmani
Los Angeles
If You Only Shop One Place This Summer, Make It Bona Drag
Rachel Antonoff high-waisted, polka-dot shorts. Mara Hoffman tribal-printed bikini. Samantha Pleet cutout dress. Pamela Love pyramid necklace. Karen
by
Us
Politics
Pamela Love For J.Crew's 3-Piece Collection Is Available NOW!
You have to credit her versatility. Designer Pamela Love may have won a jewelry sponsorship via the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, but her three-piece
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Pamela Love Proves That Statement Jewelry Can Be Understated
If there were a case for getting that second (or third…or fourth) piercing in our ears, Pamela Love would be the one to make it. Featuring everything
by
Susan Williamson
Events
You Now Have Pamela Love's Permission To Wear Your Messy Ponytail...
The ponytail is our go-to when we're too lazy to actually put any effort into our hair, but still have to go out in public and not look like a hot mess.
by
Megan McIntyre
New York
Score Rad Last-Minute Gifts (From Pamela Love & More!) At The Cou...
We're officially down to the wire. Like, oh-my-god-why-didn't-I-start-shopping-in-May-I'm-never-doing-this-again down to the wire. But, never fear —
by
Lisa Eppich
Fashion
Win A Classic Pamela Love Tribal Necklace!
If you're anything like us, you're sinking into your plushy sofa right about now, still sluggish from last night's feasting, contemplating the growing
by
Christie Craft
Politics
Buy Dossier's Latest Issue And Get Free Pamela Love Tattoos!
When you pick up the latest copy of Dossier magazine, you'll find a collection of temporary tattoos created by Pamela Love and her favorite artists.
by
Viona Wang
Events
Pamela Love Designs An Earring Necklace, And More Things We Love
Real love is hard to find and even harder to give up. But we're not ready to let go of Pamela Love just yet. From her collection for Topshop earlier this
by
Salma Osman
Makeup
Meet The Dusty, Moroccan-Inspired Beauties At Pamela Love
If wanderlust is contagious, then the rusty, sunset-in-the-desert eye makeup from Pamela Love's spring '12 presentation will be the first thing to send
by
Betsey McLain
Events
Exclusive: Rare Image of Anna Wintour Laughing At Pamela Love
We all know it must happen, but Anna Wintour laughing—like blue whales humping—is a rare, beautiful thing witnessed by a lucky few. Thanks to our
by
Gabriel Bell
Los Angeles
One Day Only: Shenae Grimes And Pamela Love Team Up For A Cool Cause
Ultimate cool kids Shenae Grimes and Pamela Love will be teaming up with Wildfox Couture, Alice + Olivia, and Rebecca Minkoff to create a super-sale that
by
Kate Mulling
Fashion
Pamela Love Trades Rocks For Resin In Her First Resort Collection
We couldn't hide our adoration for Pamela Love even if we tried—after all, it's hard to argue with perfection. Her chunky metal jewelry accented with
by
Lisa Eppich
Fashion
Get Spellbound With Pamela Love's New Lookbook
Pamela Love's latest outpouring of unreal jewelry is another smash hit in the Brooklyn designer's repertoire. The southwestern tribal motifs she's served
by
Lexi Nisita
Politics
Do You Know About Topshop's Secret Store That Includes The Pamela...
Pamela Love's collaboration with Topshop debuted on their website today, along with a whole slew of other designers featured in a "secret shop" on
by
Connie Wang
Designers
We're L-O-V-I-N-G Pamela Love For Topshop
How many times can we say "love" in an article? Start counting now—we're seriously in bat-shit crazy love with Pamela Love's May 2011 collection for
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Win The Chicest Gift From Pamela Love
To get in the spirit of holiday cheer, and to give your credit card a major break, one of our go-to-jewelry-gals, Pamela Love, is giving away a Copper
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
Protect Yourself With Pamela Love's New Collection
We love to love Pamela Love, so it's no big shocker that her spring '11 collection had us circling potential holiday presents for ourselves in one minute
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
Pamela Love Gets Schlepped Around In Fash Cab
Jewelry maven Pamela Love talks collaborations and cat communication in our latest installment of Fash Cab! Music: "Will Scarlett" by Magic Bullets;
by
Connie Wang
Los Angeles
Pamela Love's Hot New Cali Collaboration
When we first met Pamela Love, she was an artist's assistant with some seriously inspirational insouciant style. Four years later, she's still got that
by
Us
New York
Loomstate and Pamela Love Throw A Psychedelic Party For Planet Earth
Last night, while most of the country was at home watching American Idol, the eco-friendly designer dudes from Loomstate were getting their party on at
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Shopping
Score A T-Shirt At Pamela Love's Shopping Event!
We all need a little love in our lives—the Pamela Love kind that is. This Saturday, our favorite go-to gal for dangerously edgy jewels (think talon
by
Kristian Laliberte
Politics
Twitter Troll: Pamela Love Goes Purple, Rick Owens At Century 21,...
purplediary: "Two new products today - the Purple Necklace by Pamela Love: http://tumblr.com/xaa6zival" When do we get an R29 Bracelet? cutblog: "Get
by
Connie Wang
